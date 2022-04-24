The company believes that these alternative investment assets bear vast potential, the reason they have delved deep into it

Guwahati: The power of digital assets and blockchain was unknown a few years back when they initially debuted. There was literally no noise surrounding these, as people were unaware of their potential.

However, steadily these gained momentum and the world started looking at it as a better investment option than traditional investments. The overall sale of NFTs which was recorded last year proved that these digital assets had indeed arrived, with a bang.

Many experts associated with this industry believe that these would form an important part of every business that will operate in the future. Though still in its nascent stage, the workings of this industry will pick up pace and rule, just like digital payments are at present, which were kept afar by many when they stepped in.

There are many individuals who have realized the power of these digital assets and have plunged in to capitalize on its growing trend. Galen Law-Kun is one amongst them who has been around the crypto space for quite a long time now, having learnt about its workings in-depth.

He strongly advocates the use of digital assets as they ease out ways of doing business. There would be a time in the near future when cryptocurrencies and NFTs would form a major part of any business operation, claims Law-Kun who has co-founded Double Peak Group which is a family office focused on investments in the digital asset and blockchain space.

Established in 2017, it is based in Asia. Having known the digital asset and blockchain space in and out, Law-Kun along with other like-minded individuals formed this company which has major interests in the crypto and blockchain space.

Double Peak Group has adopted a philosophy of value investing and making key investments with a long time horizon in early-stage funding rounds and secondary markets. The ultimate goal of the company is to bring together cutting-edge decentralized technologies, and they have been successful in doing so from the time of its inception, which is quite impressive.

There is an experienced team behind the group who are well versed in the workings of distinct sectors like investment banking, private equity, venture capital and entrepreneurship. Having been around for quite a long time in the role of investor as well as advisor, they have formed close working relationships with other players operating around Asia.

Till date, Double Peak Group has invested across distinct areas like Asset Management, Banking & Payments, Cross-Chain Platforms, CeFi-DeFi Bridges, Infrastructure Protocols, Investment Funds, Gaming/NFTs, Privacy/Security, The Metaverse, Trading and Exchanges.