Guwahati: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani ranks No.1 and second globally according to Brand Guardianship Index 2023. This year Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director overtook Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai of Google with a BGI score of 81.7.

According to the report of Brand Guardianship Index (BGI) 2023, Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang ranked 1st with a BGI score of 83 and Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries Ltd ranked 2nd with a BGI score of 81.7.

The Brand Guardianship Index is released annually by brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance is given global recognition to the CEOs who balance the needs of commercial success with long-term brand building and personal reputation management.

Also Read: Assam CM gets call from SRK, a day after claim of not knowing him

“Ambani continues to oversee Reliance’s transition into green energy, and the diversification of its telecoms and retail branches. This commitment to positive change has positively raised his perception as Chairman and Managing Director of the group and is reflected by Ambani’s top performance on the ‘Inspires positive change’ metric within the Brand Guardianship Index,” said Brand Finance.

“As the face of the Reliance brand, Ambani continues to oversee Reliance’s transition into green energy, and the diversification of its telecoms and retail branches, including the launch of its new FMCG brand, Independence.

Also Read: Assam: Leopard carcass recovered in Dibrugarh

Ambani has demonstrated a long-term commitment to positive change, through the investment of Legacy revenue from Reliance’s petrochemicals business into building a more diverse and sustainable business portfolio. This has positively raised his perception as Chairman and Managing Director of the group, and is reflected by Ambani’s top performance on the ‘Inspires positive change’ metric within the Brand Guardianship Index,” Brand Finance concluded.

The top 10 on the index consist of a majority of Indian-origin CEOs.

Shantanu Narayen of Adobe and Sundar Pichai ranked fourth and fifth position. Deloitte’s Punit Rejen ranked at No.6 and Tata group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran achieved the eighth position. Piyush Gupta of DBS is at No.9 ahead of Huateng Ma of Tencent.

Moreover, Ambani said that it has gained increased mainstream awareness globally since news broke in 2022 of his potential interest in buying Arsenal Football Club, a valuable English football club that plays in the top-flight English Premier League.





