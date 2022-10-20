Guwahati: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reportedly bought a lavish mansion for a whopping 163 million dollar at Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah Island.

According to reports, the billionaire business tycoon bought the mansion last week from the family of Kuwaiti tycoon

Alshaya’s conglomerate owns the local franchises for retail brands including Starbucks, H&M and Victoria’s Secret, Bloomberg reported.

Ambani is India’s second richest person and has a net worth of 84 billion dollar.

His latest purchase is just a walk away from the 80 million dollar home he bought for his younger son Anant this year.

The property purchased by Reliance Industries is a ten-bedroom plush residence with a private spa, indoor and outdoor pools.

It was the most expensive deal until another house at the super-rich Palm Jumeirah was bought for 82 million dollar earlier this month.

The Casa Del Sole has eight bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. It has a gymnasium, a movie theatre, bowling alley, jacuzzi and a 15-car parking facility in the basement.

The latest purchase is evident that Ambani has been expanding his presence in Dubai. Last year, Reliance had bought the iconic UK country club Stoke Park by spending 79 million dollar , Bloomberg report stated.

