Mumbai: A man from Bihar has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with anonymous calls made threatening Mukesh Ambani and his family.

The accused person was arrested from Darbhanga in Bihar on Wednesday midnight and is being brought to Mumbai.

It may be mentioned that on Wednesday, two calls were made to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital located in Mumbai with threats to “blow up” the hospital along with the Ambani family residence ‘Antilia’.

The caller did not reveal his identity but on investigating the matter, the police traced him in Bihar.

Further investigation into the matter is being carried.