BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 3 May 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.

Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.

We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 3 May 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.

BGMI Redeem Codes 3 May 2022 Today

BGMI CodeRewards
TJOFTNLFMTSAssassin Suit/ Bottom
FDDJRBZ8NWFree PAN Skin
DWGKIN2GPAZRacer Set (Gold)
SKFU9GTGSM1000 Silver Fragments
RKFONAAKAORedeem code for First (5000 Users) M416 Gun Skins
NDPFZBZXT5UMP-45 Gun Skin
RRTREW2IMQXBumble Bee Set
YTEZBH84FMotor Vehicle Skin
TDFZ5HZK9ALegendary Outfit
TTU4BZ6EQRandom Outfit
US41G54GSCAKM Skin
RREZBZSTASkin (KAR98 Sniper)
EEDAO55ALHPStealth Brigade Set
IO6ZCD6J9UGolden Pan
BPSTZE6ET3Leo Set Legendary Outfit
REFZB8ZK4ALegendary Outfit
FFKRZ6ZBF9Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity
HIBYSS600600 UC
SD14Z68XHDSCAR-L Gun Skin
BSVNFBZ8M9Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity
DGJUSLMAPRFree Silver Fragments
VIASASBUYGet a free rename card & room card
BRKVZRZ6FW2 Red Tea Popularity
IPOBRSIBETDesert Ranger Set
RR78FP2M9SGet Free Companion
DFIFES54YLXRAssassin Suit/ Assassin Bottom
LITC5BZM6SPretty in Pink set
Pretty in Pink Headpiece
8DVKDRKRAWEKSecret rewards

