BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 1 June 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.
The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.
Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.
We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 1 June 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.
BGMI Redeem Codes 1 June 2022 Today:
- BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!
- TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
- 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
- GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
- KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
- JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
- UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
- TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
- RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
- PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
- R89FPLM9S – Companion
- BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
- 5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
- TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
- BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
- SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
Additional BGMI Redeem Code Today 1 June 2022
- LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
- ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set
- SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
- JJCZCDZJ9U- Golden Pan
- VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
- MIDASBUY-COM – Free rename card
- TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit
- BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
- GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
- KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
- SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin
- RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit
- TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin
- SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin
- R89FPLM9S- Free Companion
- S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
- PGHZDBTFZ95U- M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
- UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks
- 5FG10D33- Falcon
- 5FG10D33- Outfit
- BMTCZBZMFS- Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
