Guwahati: The Small Tea Grower Sustainability Program (STGSP), a dynamic initiative, has aimed at empowering 35,000 small tea growers of Assam by 2025.

The target was set at its 2nd Multistakeholder Dialogue on Living Income in the Assam Tea Sector held in Guwahati on December 12.

Convened by IDH, the program brings together a diverse range of stakeholders – Small Tea Growers (STGs), Buyer Lead Firms (BLFs), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the Government – to chart a comprehensive roadmap for a thriving tea sector in Assam.

This dialogue marked a crucial step towards addressing the challenges faced by the state’s 120,000 STGs, who contribute a remarkable 50% of Assam’s tea output. While their presence is substantial, their reality is harsh. 85% operate on minuscule land holdings, leading to insufficient income and reliance on additional ventures. The average STG household struggles to surpass an annual net income of Rs. 175,000.

Recognizing this economic disparity as a fundamental hurdle to sustainable development, the STGSP dialogue focused on building an inclusive supply chain and diversifying household income.

The first session envisioned a 2030 tea sector where quality, fair pricing, responsible practices, and equal opportunities empower all stakeholders. Participants emphasized the need for collective action, from growers to workers, to establish a thriving ecosystem.

The second session delved into household income diversification as a key risk mitigation strategy. Exploring the potential of innovative solutions and collaboration, participants discussed the critical ecosystem services needed to build a resilient tea sector, where prosperity reaches all participants, from the smallest grower to the largest consumer.

“The significant role of Small Tea Growers makes them integral stakeholders in Assam‘s economy,” stated Jatin Bavishi, program manager of STGSP.

“By constructing data-driven models and implementing strategic interventions, we aim to narrow the living income gap for 35,000 STGs by 2025, through enhanced incomes, environmental sustainability, and diversified economic avenues,” he said.