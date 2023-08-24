Dibrugarh: The All Assam Small Tea Growers’ Association (AASTGA), Dibrugarh unit staged a sit-in protest at Chowkidinghee in Dibrugarh on Thursday to demand a minimum price for green tea leaves, a ban on imported tea leaves, and other benefits.

The protesters, who were holding placards and banners, raised slogans against the government and the Tea Board of India for not addressing their concerns.

Rubul Hatibaruah, president of AASTGA, Dibrugarh district, said, “We are demanding a minimum price of Rs 34 per kg for green tea leaves. The current price is between Rs 14 and 22 per kg, which is not enough to cover our production costs. We are also demanding a ban on imported tea leaves, as they are flooding the market and driving down prices.”

Hatibaruah further said that the government has not been extending any subsidies or incentives to the small tea growers, despite bringing them under the Industry Department.

He also demanded that the government return 70% of the Rs 190 crore that it has collected from the small tea growers in the form of a cess.

The protest was attended by hundreds of small tea growers from across the district. They submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam through the District Commissioner.

The AASTGA has been protesting for a long time to get a minimum price for green tea leaves. They have also been demanding a ban on imported tea leaves and other benefits. The government has so far not responded to their demands.