New Delhi: In a major jolt, Amazon has reportedly decided to lay off around 20,000 employees including corporate executives.

As per the latest reports, the layoff list may include distribution workers, corporate executives, and technology staff.

While it is not confirmed which employees or from which country the company will initiate the layoff process, but as per reports, most of them will be the ones recruited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in November, Amazon started the process of layoffs across the company.

Also Read: Assam: Two women injured in leopard attack in Dibrugarh’s Khowang TE

Hardware Chief of the company, Dave Limp in a memo to the workers wrote, “After a deep set of reviews, we recently decided to consolidate some teams and programs. One of the consequences of these decisions is that some roles will no longer be required.”

He added, “It pains me to have to deliver this news as we know we will lose talented Amazonians from the Devices & Services org as a result.”

The company while already notifying the employees to be laid off, said that it would also work closely with each of them as well as help them find “new roles”.

Also Read: Nalbari gets Assam’s first 3D planetarium

As per reports, the layoff will impact approximately 10,000 people in corporate and technology roles.

The report stated that the figure is around 3 per cent of the company’s total corporate workforce and is one of the largest in the history of the company.