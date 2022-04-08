Guwahati: After 12 years of being in production, Volkswagen Polo has finally been discontinued in India and the bookings will be stopped in June this year.

The Polo was one of the most successful hatchbacks in India and the emotions of lakhs of people are connected to the car.

However, Volkswagen while announcing the discontinuation of the Polo, it also launched the Legend Edition of the Polo. There will be only 700 units of the Legend Edition and it has been priced at Rs. 10.25 lakhs ex-showroom.

The bookings will continue till June.

The Volkswagen (VW) Polo was first launched in 2010 and over the years, the car saw some mild updates but the design of the vehicle remained almost the same.

The vehicle initially offered two engine options, a petrol and a diesel engine. Both had a displacement of 1.2 litres and were three-cylinder units and were not really powerful or for enthusiasts.

The petrol engine produced 74 bhp of max power and 110 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine too produced 74 bhp of max power but it had more torque with 180 Nm at peak. torque. Both engines were offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

However, with time, the vehicle saw significant changes in the engine with a 1.6-litre petrol engine being introduced.

The engine produced 103 bhp of max power and 153 Nm of peak torque.

Again in April 2013, the 1.6-litre petrol engine was replaced with a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that featured direct injection. The new engine was attached to a new variant of the Polo called the GT TSI.

The new engine produced 103 bhp of max power and 1775 Nm of peak torque. VW also used a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox for the GT TSI.

Following this, VW continued with various experiments with the Polo but it remained to be a popular car among the people.

After the announcement, Volkswagen in a symbolic gesture shared a letter addressed to consumers which was drafted by Polo.

The letter by Polo read, “Roads are beautiful but they all end somewhere. And after 12 years of endless acceleration, the time has come for me to hit the brakes.”

It added, “I fondly remember how my headlamps blinked for the first time at the Chakan plant in Pune, back in 2009. At Auto Expo 2010, India saw me unwrapped amidst applause! During my unforgettable time here, I have gone places, loved people, and been invited to journeys I hadn’t dreamed of before.”

“I had big wheels to fill. I’m a Volkswagen after all, so introducing the joys of German engineering and the fun-to-drive experience to India was one of my key responsibilities. And I couldn’t have done any of it without…”, the letter read.

It added, “The Engineers, who put me together for the first time, nuts and bolts gleaming. The Dealerships, for keeping me on a pedestal for the world to watch. The Service Team, for patching me up when I hurt even a little.”‘

The letter further added, “And you, the one reading this. My heartiest thank you yet. – Because what’s a car without its driver, right? You know, when I arrived I was just a hatchback. But you all made me feel like the most-loved hatchback.”

“I well up as I write this letter, and I can’t wait to spend these last few days with all of you. As I move on, I pass my legacy to my SUVW and sedan siblings. And I’m sure they will take it forward. Keep the fun of driving alive and keep me in your hearts. Until next time”, the letter added.