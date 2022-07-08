BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 8 July 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.

Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.

Also read : Free Fire Max : Anitta the newest character Check Availability, how to get, and more details

We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 8 July 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.

BGMI Redeem Codes 8 July 2022 Today :

BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

Additional Redeem Codes

Also Read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today 8 July 2022 : FF Rewards and steps to redeem

LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)

ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set

ZADROT5QLHP – Stealth Brigade Set

SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

JJCZCDZJ9U- Golden Pan

VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set

MIDASBUY-COM – Free rename card

VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set

TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit

BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit

TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin

SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin

R89FPLM9S- Free Companion

S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)

PGHZDBTFZ95U- M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)

UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks

5FG10D33- Falcon

5FG10D33- Outfit

BMTCZBZMFS- Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

Also Read : Wordle Today, July 8 2022: Get The Answer, Hints