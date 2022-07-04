Garena Free Fire has partnered with Larissa de Macedo Machado, a Brazilian singer who goes by the stage name of Anitta.

This partnership brings in the Anitta or the in-game persona, A-Patroa for the Free Fire MAX players on the Brazil server.

With this new partnership, there have been many new events and activities for gamers to celebrate the collaboration of the Brazilian singer with Free Fire.

These events and activities will, however, be available for a few days.

With the A-Patroa character, login rewards were also added by the developers.

However, the character was given to players logging in on the Brazil server between July 2 and July 3 for free.

But, on purchasing one diamond, the bundle can be availed for free.

Apart from this, players are also provided with the opportunity to receive its special bundle.

The bundle is a A-Patroa’s Sound Crafter Bundle. It can be availed free as part of the top-up event in exchange for purchasing a single diamond. The bundle includes:

Sound Crafter (Top)

Sound Crafter (Bottom)

Sound Crafter (Shoes)

Sound Crafter (Mask)

900x Universal Fragments

The character is considered one of its kind on Free Fire MAX, and the description states, “A-Patroa is an owner of a music shop, which doubles as a safe haven for the local community. She uses her music to rehabilitate people.”

The character further does not have any ability or skill of its own. It, however, comes with four slots which can be used by players to equip it with the abilities of other characters.

As of now, the character is only available on the Brazil server and there is no information if the character will be introduced on any other server.

