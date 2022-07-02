Free Fire MAX is a prominent battle royale game.

The game – Free Fire MAX – has been downloaded a million times, with the help of its premium quality graphics and great dynamics.

Gamers experience exhilarating survival with weapon like assault rifles, SMGs, LMGs, and shotguns.

However, with such a wide array of weapons, sometimes players find it difficult to choose the appropriate weapon for themselves.

Players who play more in ranked mode always try to keep their stats on the better side.

This includes having a high K/D ratio and a good headshot percentage.

Players with a good K/D ratio and headshot percentage can easily attain the tag of a pro player.

Also read : Free Fire : OB35 Advance Server APK release date, download process and steps

Garena Free Fire MAX: Top 5 best bundles available in July 2022

1) Golden Sunrise

Gamers can purchase this great bundle from the Bundle section of Free Fire Max by spending 899 Diamonds. The design of this bundle is quite attractive. It looks so good that you will want to buy it immediately and use it on your character.

Golden Sunrise (Head)

Golden Sunrise (Facepaint)

Golden Sunrise (Top)

Golden Sunrise (bottom)

Golden Sunrise (Shoes)

2) Soulless Executioner

Also read : Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 2 2022: Use your free codes right now!

The second costume on our list is also pretty cool. Using this costume can also be very beneficial for any gamer. Magic Cube bundles are loved by a lot of gamers and Soulless Executioner is just one of the magic cube bundles that you can name yourself in July 2022. This can be found by using a magic cube. Items found in this bundle :

Soleless Executioner (Head)

Soleless Executioner (Mask)

Soleless Executioner (Top)

Soleless Executioner (Bottom)

Soleless Executioner (Shoes)

3) The Operation Elite

The name of the third bundle in this list is The Operation Elite. This too is a bundle of the Magic Cube bundle itself. Players can also get this in July, just before the OB35 update. This too can be found using a magic cube . List of items found in :

Operation Elite (Head)

Operation Elite (Mask)

Operation Elite (Top)

Operation Elite (Bottom)

Operation Elite (Shoes)

Also read : Free Fire Max : V-Badge requirements for Indian users explored in 2022