Like real life, diamonds play a very important role in games, especially in Free Fire MAX.

So, for the game, diamonds are as precious as in real life.

Diamonds in Free Fire MAX are needed to unlock and attain resources in the game.

However, the diamonds might cost you a lot and sometimes, the price may get you disappointed as you cannot get the desired items you want.

Due to this, players are forced to purchase memberships which make the diamonds cheaper. Membership also brings in additional perks for the players.

There are two membership options available in Free Fire MAX. One is a weekly subscription and the other one is a Monthly. They cost INR 159 and INR 599, respectively.

The following are the details about the benefits offered by them:

Weekly membership perks

Amount of diamonds: 450 diamonds (100 instantly, 350 for daily collection – 50 per day)

Exclusive Weekly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

Second Chance (make up for missed check-in days)

8x Universal EP Badge

Monthly membership perks

Amount of diamonds: 2600 diamonds (500 instantly, 2100 for daily collection – 70 per day)

Exclusive Monthly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

5x Second Chance (make up for missed check-in days)

60x Universal EP Badge

Weapon Skin Gift Box (free 30-day trial gun skin)

Purchasing both the memberships will give players super VIP perks

