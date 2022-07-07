In one of the most exciting announcements by Garena, it announced a partnership with pop star Justin Bieber for celebrating Free Fire’s 5th anniversary.

With the celebrations, the players will also get involved in their favourite themed content as well as exclusive rewards and giveaways.

What is more exciting is that the giveaways will not only be limited to in-gam.

Justin Bieber speaking about the collaboration said that he was excited to partner with Garena Free Fire and the opportunity to entertain his fans across the globe.

The pop star said that collaboration has allowed the exploration of various dimensions in terms of integrating his music with games.

“I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy what we have worked hard on behind the scenes”, he added.

Harold Teo, Producer of Free Fire, Garena said “The tremendous support we have received from our global community of fans and players over the years has made Free Fire what it is today and this celebration is for them.” He added, “We are excited and humbled to partner with a global icon such as Justin Bieber, whose influence in fashion and music has undoubtedly inspired many worldwide, including our Free Fire community which expresses their own creativity through battling in style.”

“Free Fire’s 5th anniversary celebrations will be the biggest yet and I’m sure the lineup of events we have planned will thrill our fans and players”, Harold added.

On August 27, Free Fire will host its first-ever in-game performance with Justin Bieber. On this date, an exclusive track as part of the 5th-anniversary celebrations will debut on the game.

More details to be disclosed soon.

