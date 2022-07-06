BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 6 July 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.

Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.

Also read : Free Fire Max : Anitta the newest character Check Availability, how to get, and more details

We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 6 July 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.

BGMI Redeem Codes 5 July 2022 Today :

Also read : Meet Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty , a classic example of beauty with brains

JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan

MIDASBUY-COM: Free rename card

TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit

GPHZDBTFZM32U: Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR: Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD71G84FCC: AKM Skin

SD33Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin

R89FPLM9S: Free Companion

S78FTU2XJ: New Skin (M31A4)

PGHZDBTFZ95U: M416 Skin (First 5000 users)

UKUZBZGWF: Free Fireworks

5FG71D33: Falcon

5FG81D44: Outfit

Also read : Wordle Today, July 6 2022: Get The Answer, Hints