BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 6 July 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.
The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.
Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.
Also read : Free Fire Max : Anitta the newest character Check Availability, how to get, and more details
We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 6 July 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.
BGMI Redeem Codes 5 July 2022 Today :
Also read : Meet Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty , a classic example of beauty with brains
- JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan
- MIDASBUY-COM: Free rename card
- TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit
- GPHZDBTFZM32U: Gun Skin (UMP9)
- KARZBZYTR: Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
- SD71G84FCC: AKM Skin
- SD33Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin
- R89FPLM9S: Free Companion
- S78FTU2XJ: New Skin (M31A4)
- PGHZDBTFZ95U: M416 Skin (First 5000 users)
- UKUZBZGWF: Free Fireworks
- 5FG71D33: Falcon
- 5FG81D44: Outfit
Also read : Wordle Today, July 6 2022: Get The Answer, Hints