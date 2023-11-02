Toyota has unveiled the specially designed Land Cruiser meant only for the United Nations and other humanitarian aid agencies.

The Land Cruiser GDJ76 is based on the recently updated Land Cruiser 70 SUV.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar.e interior revealed, launched in 2026

The GDJ76 is powered by a 2.8-liter diesel engine that is 30 percent more fuel-efficient than the previous model.

The Land Cruiser GDJ76 is designed to be a basic, reliable, and rugged vehicle that can operate in harsh conditions. It features a ladder frame chassis, four-wheel drive, locking hubs, and a snorkel.

The GDJ76 can also be equipped with a bulletproof variant if needed.

Also Read: Tata Safari facelift version launch at Rs 16.19 lakh, four core trims on offer

Toyota will be providing the Land Cruiser GDJ76 in bulk only to humanitarian aid agencies and will not be available for sale to individual customers.