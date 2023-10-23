Toyota is set to unveil its innovative Land Cruiser Se EV SUV concept at the forthcoming Tokyo Motor Show, also known as the Japan Mobility Show.

This concept vehicle will share the spotlight with the previously announced Toyota FT-Se sportscar and the FT-3E-born EV SUV concepts.

The Land Cruiser Se concept represents a remarkable departure from the traditional Land Cruiser design, focusing on aerodynamic efficiency and embodying Toyota’s modern design language.

Notable design elements include an angled bonnet, sculpted sides, slimline wraparound light bars, rear-view cameras, and low-profile tires, giving it a more luxurious look.

It shares some styling cues with the “lifestyle”-oriented FT-3E SUV concept, hinting at their common design language, interior features, and performance characteristics.

In terms of dimensions, the Land Cruiser Se concept measures 5,150mm in length, 1,990mm in width, and 1,705mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,050mm, making it comparable to the existing full-sized Land Cruiser SUVs.

Notably, this concept departs from the traditional ladder frame platform and adopts a more conventional monocoque structure, likely based on Toyota’s next-generation EV architecture, which promises enhanced handling and capability on challenging terrains.

Toyota’s showcase at the Tokyo Motor Show is a glimpse into its forthcoming lineup of electric vehicles, expected to debut from 2026 onwards.

The Land Cruiser Se, FT-SE, and FT-3E concepts are likely to evolve into production models within this new electric vehicle range.

Toyota emphasizes that the seven-seater Land Cruiser Se concept aims to broaden the appeal of the Land Cruiser brand, catering to diverse global needs, particularly in urban environments and on the road.

Further details about the Land Cruiser Se concept are anticipated to be unveiled during the upcoming event, which is set to begin in the coming days.