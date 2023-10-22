Fresh spy shots of the Tata Curvv have surfaced, suggesting that it might be an electric vehicle (EV). These images reveal a distinctive design, with a sloping rear roofline and the absence of rear quarter glass, confirming the notchback shape previously seen at the Auto Expo.

The SUV maintains its robust proportions, featuring squared-off wheel arches and side mouldings for a rugged appearance.

Tata Motors has seamlessly integrated Curvv’s design elements into recent releases, evident in the front LED strip, vertical headlamp placement, and sculpted bonnet.

Inside the vehicle, the two-spoke steering wheel, new infotainment screen, and digital driver’s display appear to have been borrowed from the Curvv concept.

While an exhaust pipe is visible in the spy shots, the powertrain being tested remains uncertain. the Tata Curvv could be a test of the new turbo-petrol engine, a CNG powertrain, or even an EV.

Notably, Tata Motors has previously used faux exhaust pipes on EV test models.

The automaker had previously announced plans to launch the Curvv EV before introducing ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) models.