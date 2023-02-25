While the Supra by Toyota is known to be among the legendary vehicles out there, the same might no longer be in the coming years.

The next-gen Supra might not be an internal combustion engine-powered vehicle as the Mk6 Supra is rumoured to have an electric powertrain ditching the BMW-collaboration straight-six engine after 2025.

The Supra will be installed with an electric powertrain based on the Japanese carmaker’s e-TNGA platform.

However, the RWD (Rear Wheel Drive) system may still be used in the sixth-gen Supra.

It is expected that the motors would be mounted on the rear axle based on e-TNGA underpinnings.

However, Toyota is yet to make a statement on the new Supra.

There are proper details on the power or range of the expected Supra EV.

The Toyota Supra is a sports car/grand tourer produced by Toyota Motor Corporation since 1978. It is based on the Toyota Celica and was produced alongside the Toyota Celica until 2002.

It is powered by a six-cylinder engine and has a manual five-speed or six-speed transmission. The Supra is known for its performance and reliability and has become a cult classic among car enthusiasts.

It has been featured in numerous video games, movies, and television shows, and is often regarded as one of the most iconic Japanese sports cars of all time.