Tata Motors is set to launch the all-new Punch EV, its fourth electric vehicle and the first built on the Gen 2 acti.ev platform.

Bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Borrowing cues from the Nexon EV, the Punch EV sports a distinctive front end with a full-width LED bar, split headlamps, and a faux skid plate.

Changes are subtle on the sides and rear, though new alloy wheels and a dual-tone bumper add character. It also boasts a first-ever frunk (front trunk) for Tata EVs.

A fully revamped cabin awaits, featuring a large 10.25-inch touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel, and a jewelled rotary drive selector.

Top-end variants pamper with leatherette seats, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, connected car tech, wireless charging, ventilated seats, sunroof, and the new Arcade.ev app suite.

Two variants, Standard and Long Range, cater to different needs. The Standard version likely holds a 25kWh battery with a 3.3kW AC charger, while the Long Range gets a 35kWh battery with both 3.3kW and 7.2kW AC charging and DC fast charging capabilities.

Expect a range between 300-400km thanks to the new acti.ev platform.