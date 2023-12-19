Mahindra is gearing up for an exciting 2024 with a lineup of new launches, and the highly anticipated 5-door Thar takes centre stage.

But before it officially roars onto the scene, Mahindra has thrown seven potential names into the ring.

The seven trademarked names are Armada, Cult, Rex, Roxx, Savannah, Gladius, and Centurion.

Of them, Armada stands out as the most possible name.

The Armada, if chosen, might be successful in reviving the classic Mahindra Armada from the early 1990s.

The original Armada, a premium 5-door SUV targeted at urban buyers, served as a predecessor to the popular Bolero and boasted a Jeep-inspired design.

Bringing back the Armada for the 5-door Thar could leverage its nostalgic value and resonate well with its intended audience.

While trademarking doesn’t guarantee usage, the Armada name seems to fit the bill perfectly.

It retains the conceptual essence of the original – a rugged, premium, 5-door SUV – while aligning with the modern 5-door Thar’s aspirations.

Design tweaks to differentiate it from the 3-door sibling are also hinted at, alongside an upgraded interior featuring a larger touchscreen and sunroof.

Under the hood, the familiar 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines are likely to carry over, paired with the same transmission options.

A debut around mid-2024 is hoped, with a price tag significantly higher than the regular Thar, potentially starting around Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).