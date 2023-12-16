Yamaha has reintroduced the R3 supersport motorcycle to the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

This relatively high price tag is due to the model’s CBU (Completely Built-Up) import status from Indonesia. It is reportedly much higher as compared to the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) assembly of the previous generation.

While the R3’s overall design retains its familiar form from its 2020 update, it gains a new USD fork for enhanced sportiness.

The chassis and proven 321cc parallel-twin engine remain unchanged, delivering 42hp and 29.5Nm. The lightweight (169kg) and low seat height (780mm) cater to a wider range of riders, especially those of shorter stature.

On the features front, the R3 lacks riding aids like traction control or a TFT display. Instead, it sticks to the basics with dual-channel ABS and an LCD instrument cluster.

The R3 goes against the single-cylinder KTM RC 390 which offers significantly more power at a considerably lower price tag of Rs 3.18 lakh.

Meanwhile, the recently launched Aprilia RS 457 presents a closer rival at Rs 4.10 lakh, boasting a larger engine displacement.