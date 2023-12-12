The car market in India is huge and it does attract companies to launch cars specific to the needs of the Indians. However, some cars that are made for Indians turn out to get better features when they reach some other countries.

This happened with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-door) in Australia.

Maruti Suzuki in October has expanded the global reach of its popular Jimny 5-door SUV, launching it in Australia alongside the existing 3-door model.

This makes Australia one of the few markets where both body styles are available.

However, the Australia-spec Jimny 5-door called the Jimny XL gets a significant upgrade over the Indian model – the inclusion of an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite.

This addition is necessary to comply with Australia’s mandatory ADAS regulations, which require all passenger and commercial vehicles to be equipped with features like Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) for a minimum safety rating.

The Jimny’s ADAS suite in Australia also includes Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, High-Beam Assist, and Weaving Alert, made possible by an additional front camera and laser sensors.

Additionally, it boasts six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and traction control as standard features.

Apart from the ADAS technology, the Australian Jimny 5-door is largely similar to its Indian counterpart in terms of equipment.

Under the hood, it retains the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

However, the Australian engine is slightly detuned, generating 100hp and 130Nm of torque compared to the Indian model’s 105hp and 134Nm.

Both 3-door and 5-door models come with the AllGrip 4×4 system.

India remains the sole production hub for the Jimny 5-door, serving as the export hub for this model globally.