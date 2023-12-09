GUWAHATI: Tata Group is planning to set up a Rs 40,000 crore semi-conductor plant in Assam.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday (December 08).

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Tata Group has “submitted an application to set up a semiconductor processing plant in Assam with an investment of Rs 40,000 crore”.

According to the Assam chief minister, this investment by the Tata Group “will be a game-changer”.

Addressing a function in Guwahati, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Tata Group has approached the Centre for the final nod after discussions with the state government, and the go-ahead is expected soon.

The semiconductor plant of the Tata Group will be set up in Jagiroad area in Morigaon district of Assam.

“There is a very good news for us,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“If all goes well, we will see a major investment in the state which will create a positive environment for industrialisation. We are in touch with the Centre and hope that the final approval will be given in a month or two,” he said.

Notably, the Assam cabinet, earlier this year, had approved the Assam Semiconductor Manufacturing and Electronic Production Policy.