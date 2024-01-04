Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its first new model of 2024 with the Tata Punch EV.

The Tata Punch EV is expected to make its official debut in India this week, and we have some fresh details on its battery pack and equipment list.

The Punch EV will be available with two battery pack options: 25kWh and 35kWh.

These variants could be called Medium Range (MR) and Long Range (LR), as per Tata’s EV nomenclature.

The small EV SUV will be based on the ALFA platform with Tata’s Gen 2 EV architecture, and come with a liquid-cooled battery and a permanent magnet synchronous motor powering the front wheels.

One of the most interesting features of the Punch EV is that it will be the most affordable car in India to get ventilated front seats.

Higher variants will get a new 10.25-inch touchscreen from the Nexon EV, while lower variants will have a smaller 7.0-inch screen.

The jewelled drive selector from the Nexon EV will also be carried over.

Previous spy shots have also hinted at four-wheel disc brakes, the two-spoke steering wheel seen on larger Tata SUVs, a digital instrument cluster and an electronic parking brake.

It will also be marked out visually from its ICE counterpart with new styling elements, such as full-width LED light bars, a blanked-out grille and new alloy wheels, largely drawing inspiration from the Nexon EV.

The Punch EV will be squarely aimed at the Citroen eC3 in our market.

It will be positioned below the Nexon EV MR and above the Tiago EV MR, which means prices could range between Rs 10 lakh-13 lakh, ex-showroom.