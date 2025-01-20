Tata Motors is set to disrupt the electric vehicle market with the launch of its Avinya luxury electric brand, starting with a Sportback model.

According to Martin Uhlarik, Head of Global Design at Tata Motors, the Avinya Sportback will be a 5-door, low-slung, and dynamic vehicle that embodies the spirit of the original Avinya concept showcased two years ago.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The design of the Sportback is complete, and the car is expected to hit the market next year. With a planned production run of 24,000 units per annum, the Avinya Sportback is poised to make a significant impact in the luxury electric vehicle segment.

Following the Sportback, Tata Motors will launch an SUV based on the Avinya X concept, which was unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. The SUV is expected to be a “brand pillar” and will sit near the top of the Avinya lineup, with a 3-row version occupying the top spot.

All Avinya models, including the Sportback and SUV, will be built on JLR’s EMA platform

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Additionally, Tata Motors is working on two more body styles: a smaller SUV and a larger luxury UV, similar to the Volvo EM90 MPV.