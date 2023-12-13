Royal Enfield has finally introduced the production version of its highly anticipated Shotgun 650 motorcycle.

While a limited edition factory custom version was showcased at the company’s Motoverse festival last month, this is the model that will be reaching customers.

The most noticeable difference between the two versions is the paint scheme.

The Motoverse edition sported a unique hand-painted design with a gradient across the fuel tank, while the production bike will come in three simpler colour options: Green Drill, Plasma Blue, Sheetmetal Grey, and Stencil White.

The Shotgun 650 shares its engine and main frame with the Super Meteor 650, meaning it’s powered by the same 648cc parallel-twin engine that produces 47hp and 52.3Nm.

Also Read: Assam: Convicted murderer missing after parole expires in Guwahati

However, the Shotgun features a more upright riding position thanks to a flatter handlebar and mid-set footpegs.

It also gets different wheel sizes compared to the Super Meteor, with an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination instead of the 19-inch front and 16-inch rear setup.

This necessitated some tweaks to the suspension, but the overall configuration remains the same with upside-down forks and twin shock absorbers.

Also Read: Four cricketers from Assam selected for IPL 2024 auction

The Shotgun 650 has a taller seat height (795mm) compared to the Super Meteor, but it also has a shorter wheelbase, and overall length, and is 1kg lighter, tipping the scales at 240kg. However, it carries almost 2 litres less fuel, with a 13.8-litre tank, making it effectively heavier than the Super Meteor.

In terms of features, the Shotgun 650 is pretty much identical to the Super Meteor. It comes with an LED headlight, a Tripper navigation pod, and dual-channel ABS. Similar to the Classic 350, the new Shotgun 650 can be purchased as a single-seater or with a pillion seat.

Pricing and availability details for the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 are yet to be announced, but we expect it to be launched in India sometime early next year.