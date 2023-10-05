Guwahati: The year 2023 seems to be interesting for the motorcycling scenario in India with the launch of some “big” machines. However, the most awaited motorcycle in the scenario seems to be the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452.

The Himalayan 452 (Earlier dubbed Himalayan 450) will be a bigger version of the current Himalayan 411.

The bike was spotted on several occasions.

While the exact date for launch was not disclosed by Royal Enfield, the RE Himalayan 452 is expected to be launched very soon in India.

Also Read: Royal Enfield launches 2023 Bullet 350 at Rs 1.73 Lakh

The bike was reportedly seen being taken for an advertisement shoot as well.

While the official look has not been disclosed, the Himalaya 452 is expected to be showcased at the EICMA 2023 show in Milan, Italy.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 310 Launched in India at Rs 2.43 Lakh

The Himalaya 452 is expected to be powered by a 451.65 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled FI engine that would produce around 40bhp power and around 35Nm of torque.

It further gets USD forks and mono-shock on the motorcycle giving it an edge when it comes to off-roading.

ABS deactivation mode is expected to be introduced in the system to help it move better during off-roading.

Since the bike is said to be a rival to major 400cc and above machines, it is expected the RE Himalayan 452 would be priced between the Rs 2.4 lakh to Rs 3 lakh mark.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will get a 21-inch front spoked wheel and a 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheel.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is expected to be on the roads by February 2024 but no official date has yet been stated.

So far, the tests related to the bike have been successful.

Royal Enfield is also reportedly testing the Scrambler 650cc.