TVS has finally launched the much-awaited Apache RTR 310 in India with at a price tag of Rs 2.43 lakh.

The new Apache RTR 310 is a naked streetfighter motorcycle powered by a 312cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine.

The engine delivers 35.6 bhp and 28.7Nm of peak torque.

It is further mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch.

The RTR 310 features a trellis frame, an upside-down fork, and a mono-shock suspension.

It also gets LED headlights and taillights, a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The motorcycle is available in three variants: Standard, Dynamic, and Dynamic Pro.

It is also more affordable than the Apache RR 310, which is its sportbike sibling.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 is available in three colours: Black, Red, and White.

It is currently available for pre-bookings at a token amount of Rs 3,100. The deliveries are expected to start in the coming weeks.