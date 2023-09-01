After months of updating the Classic 350, the original Royal Enfield Bullet 350 finally got its update with the latest features and engine.

Royal Enfield launched the new Bullet 350 at a starting price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Bullet 350 now comes with the 349cc J-platform engine just like the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350.

It is also the last on the Enfield line-up to get the updated engine.

In terms of power, it remains almost the same as compared to the earlier engines. The new Bullet 350’s engine delivers 20hp and 27Nm of torque.

Sticking on to the original design, the Bullet 350 gets a single-piece seat, an updated handlebar, and rectangular side boxes.

It further comes with five colour options including Military Red, Military Black, Standard Maroon, Standard Black and Black Gold.

The new Bullet 350 is priced at Rs 1.73 lakh with bookings open immediately.

The deliveries will start from September 3, 2023.