With the motorcycle market in India expanding and the need for bigger bikes seeming to be growing, Royal Enfield seems to be taking the initiative to introduce a series of new 450cc machines.

As per reports, Royal Enfield has been testing at least five 450cc motorcycles including the Himalayan 450.

With several updates, the Himalayan 450 is expected to come with tubeless spoked rims.

The possibility of the latest Himalayan launch is reported to be early 2023.

The company is also expected to have a new 450 cc roadster to be known as the Hunter 450.

While it has many 450 ccs on the line, it too is expected to launch café racer as well.

However, the specification of the new engine is yet to be disclosed but it is expected to come out with many latest and modern features.