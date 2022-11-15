After the EV6 by Kia took the market by storm, now another EV by the company is being spotted in random locations.

As per reports, the newest EV by Kia will be an electric SUV by the name EV9.

The concept of the EV9 was first showcased at the 2021 LA Motor Show and it could be seen in a boxy body style.

According to the information available, the EV9 will be based on the newly-developed E-GMP architecture.

The EV9 is expected to have a promised range of 540 kilometres with 350kW fast charging support.

It can do 0-100kmph in just under 5 seconds.

The car is expected to make its debut in the global market including India by the end of 2023.

The price, however, is not yet disclosed but it can be expected to be over Rs 70 lakh considering the price of the EV6.