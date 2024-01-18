Classic Legends, the premium two-wheeler division of Mahindra & Mahindra is setting up plans to bring the BSA brand back to India.

The plan involves reintroducing the renowned British motorcycle brand BSA to the Indian market, crafting a twin-cylinder motorcycle, and fortifying its existing Yezdi and Jawa bikes in the 350-500 cc segment.

A source of anticipation for Indian motorcycle enthusiasts is the potential introduction of BSA electric motorcycles within the next 12-18 months.

BSA, already established in key European markets, is set to expand into Australia and the US in 2024 as part of its global expansion strategy.

In India, the electric bikes will be manufactured at Mahindra & Mahindra’s facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.

Classic Legends, currently achieving an average of 4,000 to 5,000 bikes per month, is renewing its focus on product launches, network expansion, and global outreach.

While CEO Ashish Joshi refrains from specifying targets or timelines, he envisions a significant increase in volumes.

In December 2023, M&M announced a substantial investment of Rs 875 crore over the next two to three years to fuel the growth of Classic Legends.

This year, the company aims to introduce new versions of the Yezdi and expand its dealership network in India from 423 to 500 outlets.

BSA, an acronym for Birmingham Small Arms, boasts a rich history, founded in 1861 and becoming the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer by the 1950s.

Facing bankruptcy in the 1970s, the brand was revived by the Mahindra Group in 2016, supported by a £4.6m grant from the UK government to develop electric bikes.