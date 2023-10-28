The Kia Carnival facelift is coming to India in 2024 with a big styling update and updated powertrains.

The refreshed MPV gets a more upright nose, a wide grille, L-shaped headlamps and tail-lamps, and a mix of matte black and chrome on the exterior.

The interior is still under wraps, but it is expected to get a spruced-up dashboard and tech, multiple seating layouts, multiple sunroofs on higher variants, and new-look seats.

Kia will offer two petrol and one diesel engine with the updated Carnival in India.

The new 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid engine will join the existing naturally aspirated 3.5-litre V6 petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines.

The Kia Carnival facelift is a must-watch for anyone looking for a stylish and feature-rich MPV in India next year.