India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has expanded its partnership with US-based premium motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson.

The collaboration aims to co-develop and manufacture a new motorcycle, as well as create new variants of their existing co-developed model.

The partnership, which began in 2020, has already resulted in the launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 in 2023.

The motorcycle is manufactured at Hero MotoCorp’s Garden Factory in Rajasthan and is priced at Rs 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

The extension of the partnership is part of Hero MotoCorp’s strategy to expand its presence in the premium motorcycle segment. The company has also introduced its roadster model, Maverick, which is based on the Harley-Davidson X440 platform.

This development comes as Hero MotoCorp prepares to launch its first electric motorcycle and expands its portfolio of premium two-wheelers.

The company’s rivals, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor, also have partnerships with Triumph and BMW Motorrad, respectively, to co-develop and manufacture premium motorcycles in India.