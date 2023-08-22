Toyota will launch its new MPV, the Rumion, in India by the end of August 2023. The Rumion is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and will be built and supplied by Maruti Suzuki.

The Rumion will have a 7-seat configuration and will be available with a petrol engine and a CNG engine.

The petrol engine is a 1.5-litre unit that produces 103hp and 137Nm of torque.

The CNG engine is the same 1.5-litre unit but has been tuned to produce 88hp and 121.5Nm of torque.

Both engines are mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Rumion will be priced at a premium of Rs 25,000-50,000 over the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Even though based on the Ertiga, its rivals will be the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and Kia Carens.

The exterior of the Rumion will have slightly different styling than the Ertiga, with an all-new bumper, revised fog lamp housing, Innova Crysta-like grille, and new dual-tone alloy wheels.

The interior will be similar to the Ertiga, with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Arkamys sound system, and automatic climate control.

In terms of safety, the Rumion will get four airbags, ABS with EBD, an electronic stability program, and seat belt reminders for all seats.