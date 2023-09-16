Citroen has launched the C3 Aircross midsize SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The car is available in three variants: You, Plus and Max. Deliveries will commence from October 15.

While Citroen has only announced the prices of the base variant, its dealers have received the indicative pricing of the remaining two trims in a bid to gather bookings.

The Plus trim is expected to be priced between Rs 11.30 lakh-11.45 lakh, while the range-topping Max trim will likely be priced between Rs 11.95 lakh-Rs 12.10 lakh.

The 7-seat configuration for the Plus and Max trim will be available for an additional Rs 35,000.

The dual-tone paint and Vibe pack, reserved for the Plus and Max trims, will be available for Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

The base-spec You variant only comes with a 5-seat configuration and misses out on some essential features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen, speakers, reverse camera, rear wiper, rear defogger and USB chargers.

However, it still comes with almost all the safety features from the top-spec Max trim, including two airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-hold assist, TPMS and reverse parking sensors.

The top-spec Max trim gets features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a reverse camera.

The C3 Aircross is powered by a 110hp, 190Nm, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.