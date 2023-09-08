Citroen India is expected to launch its next car, the C3X crossover sedan, in India next year.

The car was spotted testing in Europe and India, and some spy shots reveal a few more details about the upcoming model.

The C3X is based on Citroen’s India-specific CMP modular platform.

It will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a manual gearbox.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar.e interior revealed, launched in 2026

There will also be an automatic transmission option available.

The Citroen C3X will measure around 4.3 meters in length, and it will have a similar wheelbase to the C3 Aircross SUV.

Also Read: Tata Nexon facelift unveiled, bookings open on September 4

The car will have a lot in common with the C3 Aircross in terms of its front end, but the rear section will be completely unique. The C3X will have a sloping roofline and a four-door coupe-like silhouette.

The crossover might also have an electric version similar to the eC3.