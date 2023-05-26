In response to the increasing demand for budget-friendly cars in the Indian market, car manufacturers are preparing to produce and launch newer and better models, especially for first-time buyers.

These upcoming offerings in the price bracket below Rs 10 lakh are expected to capture a significant share of the overall sales figures. Let’s take a closer look at the cars set to hit the Indian roads soon.

New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire:

Maruti Suzuki’s popular models, the Swift hatchback and its sedan counterpart, the Dzire, are all set to receive a new generation makeover. Scheduled for a market launch by mid-2024, these models will undergo significant exterior and interior design changes while introducing a host of new features.

The highlight of these upcoming models is the introduction of a new 1.2-litre String Hybrid petrol engine, boasting an impressive claimed fuel efficiency of above 35 km per litre. Additionally, the existing petrol and CNG options will continue to be available. Despite the enhancements, the pricing is expected to remain competitive in comparison to rival offerings.

New-Gen Honda Amaze:

Honda’s top-rated compact sedan, the Amaze, is anticipated to debut its third-generation model in the second half of 2023. Building on the success of the previous iterations, the new Amaze will undergo a plethora of changes. It will be based on an updated version of the existing PF2 platform and maintain its compact size, measuring just below 4 meters in length.

The powertrain package will feature the familiar 1.2-liter i-VTEC engine, delivering 90 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. The design language will be aligned with Honda’s latest global offerings, such as the City and Accord, while the cabin will be refreshed with updated features to meet the standards of 2024.

Hyundai Exter:

Hyundai has already revealed the Exter micro SUV, which is scheduled for launch in mid-July 2023. Bookings for this compact SUV have already begun, and production is expected to commence in early July. The Exter, based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios, will be powered by a 1.2-liter Kappa engine offering both petrol and CNG fuel options.

Power outputs and transmission options are likely to mirror those of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. Positioned as a direct competitor to the Tata Punch and Citroen C3, the Exter is expected to have an attractive starting price of around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota’s Maruti Suzuki Fronx-Based Coupe SUV:



Another collaboration between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, the Fronx-based coupe SUV, is on the horizon. While sharing the same underpinnings and powertrain as its Maruti Suzuki counterpart, this Toyota crossover will feature distinctive design alterations to set it apart from the Fronx.

Reports suggest that it may draw inspiration from the international-spec Yaris Cross. With the Fronx already launched, the Toyota counterpart is expected to make its debut in the second half of 2023, potentially named the Taisor.

The upcoming launches of these budget-friendly cars in India are poised to provide an extensive range of options for first-time buyers.

With competitive pricing, updated designs, enhanced features, and fuel-efficient powertrains, these models aim to cater to the diverse needs of Indian consumers.

As the market becomes more dynamic, car manufacturers are actively working to offer compelling choices and capitalize on the demand for affordable yet feature-packed vehicles.