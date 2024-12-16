Applications are invited for recruitment of four vacant positions or jobs in HSL in 2024.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Deputy Manager on permanent absorption basis and Consultants on contract basis in 2024.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with Qualified / Passed Final Examination from ICAI/ICWAI.

Experience: Minimum 05 years post qualification experience in one/more of the following in Govt

Organisation/PSU/Private Organisation of Repute-

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(i) Financial & Cost Accounting.

(ii) Financial Management / Funds Management

(iii) Budgeting, Treasury Management and Financial Statements.

(iv) Financial / Cost Auditing

(v) Finance management / cost control

Lower Grade Experience:

(i) Candidates from Govt. / PSUs: Should have minimum 03 years’ experience in immediate lower grade of IDA-PSU – Rs. 16,400 – 40,500 (2007); Rs. 40,000 – 1,40,000 (2017); CDA/Govt.: 7th CPC Pay matrix: Pay level 7

(ii) Candidates from Private Sector: Candidates from Private Sector should have last CTC of not

less than 11 Lakhs Per Annum

Name of post : Consultant (IT / ERP)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: BE/B.Tech. in any discipline/ M.Sc (IT/CS)/ MCA with not less than 60% marks from a recognized university / AICTE approved institution preferably from Tier I institutions.

Desirable: Post-Graduation from a reputed institution with 60% marks / equivalent GPA. Candidate should have minimum 10 years post-qualification experience in any of the following: –

i) Experience in various ERP flavor like ECC, S4 HANA and any other.

ii) Completion of at least two end-to-end implementations in ERP/ Networking / IT implementation.

iii) Conducting Unit tests, Integration tests and system Integration.

iv) Coordination with IT Projects team.

v) Information security and Cyber security related areas.

Name of post : Senior Consultant (Indigenization & Business Development)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: B.Tech (Mechanical Engg)

Desirable: Masters Degree

Essential Experience: The candidate should have 25 years of post-qualification experience in Defence (Navy / Marine field) / Government organisations / Defence Public Sector Undertakings,

which should include: –

(i) Experience in management level dealing with Indigenisation and indigenous solutions in ship building & repairs and infrastructure development.

(ii) 05 years in an organisation which is directly involved in indigenisation / indigenous solutions dealing with vendor development/ assessment of warships/ submarine equipment by understanding Naval Standards and specifications.

Desirable:

(i) Experience in implementing, business strategies, corporate evaluation & development in an industrial establishment, ability to provide insights on new technologies, new products and improvements in corporate, business, startups, AI, Industry 4.0, vendor and indigenisation.

(ii) Candidate based in Chennai/Coimbatore will be given preference.

Name of post : Senior Consultant (Vendor & Business Development)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: B.Tech (Mechanical Engg)

Desirable: MBA / M.Tech

Essential Experience:

(i) The candidate should have at least 25 years of postqualification experience in relevant area out of which at least 04 years in management level dealing with shipbuilding projects in the maritime agencies or Govt. of India.

(ii) Experience in project management, preferably shipbuilding / RFP/ Contract management / Exports.

Desirable: Experience in implementing, business strategies, corporate evaluation & development in an industrial establishment, ability to provide insights on new technologies, new products and improvements in corporate, business, vendor and indigenisation.

Also Read : Special water that can stop you from catching a cold in winters

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for recruitment to the above posts or career in 2024 through the website https://hslvizag.in/

Last Date for ONLINE submission for all posts (Once submitted editing is not allowed) :

06 Jan 2025 up to 1700 hrs – For Consultant Posts

20 Jan 2025 up to 1700 hrs – For Permanent Post

Application fee:

Application Fee is Rs.300/-. No Registration fee for SC/ST/PH and Internal Candidates. Fee once paid is non-refundable under any circumstances. Candidates are therefore requested to verify their eligibility before applying. Payment should be made through online and the receipt of the online payment is to be saved for future reference.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here