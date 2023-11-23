Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in West Goalpara College Assam.

West Goalpara College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Librarian. The college is situated at Ambari at a distance of 25 KM West from Goalpara Town and on the South bank of river Brahmaputra. Over the 35 years West Goalpara College has been facilitating higher education over 70 thousand students since 1981, the establishment of the college.

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

As per latest UGC guidelines

Age Limit :

Candidates should not be more than 38 years of age as on 01.01.2023

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees fifteen hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, West Goalpara College payable at State Bank of India, Goalpara Branch.

The applications must reach the Office of Principal, West Goalpara College, P.O.- Balarbhita, Dist.- Goalpara, Assam, PIN-783129 within 8th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here