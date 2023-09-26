Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tyagbir Hem Baruah (THB) College Assam.

Tyagbir Hem Baruah (THB) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed by a recognized University.

Also Read: 9 benefits of walking

2. A Ph.D. Degree

3. Associate Professor / Professor with a total experience of Fifteen years Teaching/ Research/ Administration in University/College and other Institutions of Higher Educations.

4. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on performance-based appraisal in Appendix III required for direct recruitment of Principal in Colleges.

5. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals.

6. A minimum of 110 Research Score as per Appendix-II at table-2 as per UGC Regulation 2018

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the Graduate and Master’s Degree levels for the SC/ ST/ Differently Abled candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra’s dreamy bridal attire and jewellery for her wedding

Age Limit : Upper age limit 55 years as per prescribed rules.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma issued by DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data and all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 5000/- only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, THB College payable at Jamugurihat. The applications must reach the Office of Principal, THB College, Jamugurihat, Karchantola-784189, Sonitpur, Assam within 6th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here