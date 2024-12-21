Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Interns (on-campus) in the MeitY-ISEA sponsored research project entitled “Information Security Education & Awareness (ISEA) Project-Phase-III” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Nabajyoti Medhi, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

Name of post : Interns (on-campus)

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification: Final year B.Tech/M.C.A. in CSE/IT/ECE/EE/Information Security (Must not belong to Tezpur University).

Desired: The candidates must have good academic background and good knowledge in any of the following areas: Cyber/Network Security, Computer Networks, Network Programming, IoT, SDN/NFV, Embedded Systems, or, related areas. Programming skills in C, Python, Front-end and/or Back-end for web/mobile development, IoT, Unix and related domains are desired.

Job Description:

The candidates will perform research and development work in various activities of the project e.g., Proof-of-Concept development, generation of IPR, publication etc.

Fellowship:

Rs. 10,000/- (Rupees ten thousand) only (consolidated) per month

Age Limit:

Candidate shall not be more than 28 years on the last date of receipt of application.

Upper age limit may also be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (Annexure-I) along with scanned copies of marksheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), copies of publications, awards, recommendation letter, any other testimonials and a copy of detailed CV with photo to Dr. Nabajyoti Medhi, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Tezpur University and Principal Investigator via e-mail at [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications altogether is 4th January 2025

Shortlisted candidates will be called through e-mail for personal interview to be held in blended mode. Shortlisted candidates may appear before the interview board with all original and self-attested photocopies of documents mentioned above on the day of interview. Original documents of the candidate(s) will be verified by the Selection Committee. In case of online interview, the selected candidate must produce all original and self-attested photocopies of the abovementioned documents on the date of joining. Original documents of the candidate(s) will be verified by the Principal Investigator.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here