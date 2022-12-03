Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in DST-SERB sponsored research project entitled “Fabrication of Non-Toxic Agro-Waste Derived Nanocellulosic Materials based Functionalized Biocomposites for High

Performance Food Applications” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Tabli Ghosh, Assistant Professor, Department of Food Engineering and Technology.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Fabrication of Non-Toxic Agro-Waste Derived Nanocellulosic Materials based Functionalized Biocomposites for High Performance Food Applications

Educational Qualification: First class M.Tech. / M.Sc. or equivalent CGPA in Food Engineering / Food Science and Technology / Food Processing / Food Technology with 4 years bachelor’s degree having NET/GATE or similar qualifications as per SERB guidelines. The candidates having the research experience in sustainable materials will be given preference.

Fellowship: Rs. 31,000/- (Rupees thirty one thousand) only + HRA as admissible per month.

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years of age on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (Annexure-I) along with self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, certificate of NET/GATE or similar examination qualifications, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), any other testimonials and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the Principal Investigator via e-mail to Dr. Tabli Ghosh (Principal Investigator), Assistant

Professor, Department of Food Engineering and Technology (Email: tabli@tezu.ernet.in/ tablighosh1@gmail.com), Tezpur University, Napaam – 784 028 on or before 21st December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here