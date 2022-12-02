Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Cooperative Management (ARGUCOM) Sivasagar.

Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Cooperative Management (ARGUCOM) Sivasagar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Administrative Assistant (Consultant).

Name of post : Administrative Assistant (Consultant)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) Recently retired personnel at Head Assistant /Superintendent level preferably from Higher Education Institutions / Govt. establishments

ii) Knowledge of establishment matters like Recruitment, Leave, Promotion and Employee affairs of Govt. universities / establishments

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Age : Below 65 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their application forms along with necessary documents to the Registrar, Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Cooperative Management, Basic Tiniali, Gadhadhar Nagar, Joysagar, Sivasagar-785665

Last date for receipt of filled in application forms is 21st December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here