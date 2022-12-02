Assam Career Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a DST-SERB sponsored project entitled “Exploring bimetallic synergy for acceptorless dehydroxygenative oxidation of alcohols to value added product with concomittent hydrogen evolution” at Department of Chemistry.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc in Chemistry (Minimum marks 60%); NET / GATE qualified preferable

Fellowship :

With NET / GATE – Rs. 31,000/- per month (1st & 2nd year), Rs. 35,000/- per month (3rd year)

Without NET / GATE – Rs. 25,000/- per month (1st & 2nd year), Rs. 28,000/- per month (3rd year)

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit their CVs by email to pankajdas@dibru.ac.in by 10th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here