Assam Career Bodoland University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sponsored Ad-hoc project entitled “A comparative study on cognitive abilities between Hydroxyurea treated and untreated Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) children and possible intervention for SCD children in learning through promotion of educational awareness”

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post Graduate in Psychology from a recognized University. However, MPhil / PhD candidates shall be preferred.

Desirable : Prior research experience from a recognized institution in (i) haemoglobinopathies related research in tribal areas , (ii) working experience in SPSS , (iii) experience of cognitive ability research , (iv) communication skills in local languages

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Age : Below 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in plain paper , CV and all certificates from HSLC onwards along with name and details of one academic referee to Prof (Dr.) Jatin Sarmah, Department of Biotechnology, Bodoland University, Kokrajhar-783370, Assam via email jatinsarmahindia@gmail.com on or before 13th December 2022

