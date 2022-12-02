Applications are invited for various project based positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Assam.
Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Medical Officer, ANM / Nurse for Research, MSW, Lab Technician and Trade Helper to work in a CCE, TMC supported project “Programme to Control Common Cancer among Women in North and North East India, Guwahati” on contractual basis.
Name of post : Medical Officer
No. of posts : 4
Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month (Consolidated)
Qualification : BDS / BAMS /BHMS / MBBS
Experience : Minimum 1 year work experience in health care setup is desirable
Age : Below 30 years
Name of post : ANM / Nurse for Research
No. of posts : 5
Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month (Consolidated)
Qualification : Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery / ANM
Experience : Minimum 1 year work experience is desirable
Age : Below 30 years
Name of post : MSW
No. of posts : 4
Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated)
Qualification : MSW / Master of Social Sciences / Social Work/ Specialization in Community Development is desirable
Experience : Minimum 2 year work experience in relevant field is mandatory
Age : Below 30 years
Name of post : Lab Technician
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month (Consolidated)
Qualification : DMLT
Experience : 2 year work experience in healthcare setup is desirable
Age : Below 30 years
Name of post : Trade Helper
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month (Consolidated)
Qualification : HSC passed
Age : Below 30 years
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th December 2022 at 9:30 AM in Conference Hall, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (2nd Floor, OPD Building), Guwahati
How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with complete bio-data supported by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials before the Selection Committee
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here