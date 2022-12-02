Applications are invited for various project based positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Medical Officer, ANM / Nurse for Research, MSW, Lab Technician and Trade Helper to work in a CCE, TMC supported project “Programme to Control Common Cancer among Women in North and North East India, Guwahati” on contractual basis.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Qualification : BDS / BAMS /BHMS / MBBS

Experience : Minimum 1 year work experience in health care setup is desirable

Age : Below 30 years

Name of post : ANM / Nurse for Research

No. of posts : 5

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Qualification : Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery / ANM

Experience : Minimum 1 year work experience is desirable

Age : Below 30 years

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor, Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in LCB College Guwahati

Name of post : MSW

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Qualification : MSW / Master of Social Sciences / Social Work/ Specialization in Community Development is desirable

Experience : Minimum 2 year work experience in relevant field is mandatory

Age : Below 30 years

Name of post : Lab Technician

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Qualification : DMLT

Experience : 2 year work experience in healthcare setup is desirable

Age : Below 30 years

Also Read : IBPS Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Programming Assistant vacancy

Name of post : Trade Helper

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Qualification : HSC passed

Age : Below 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th December 2022 at 9:30 AM in Conference Hall, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (2nd Floor, OPD Building), Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with complete bio-data supported by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials before the Selection Committee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here