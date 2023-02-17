Assam Career SLPRB Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various paramedical positions under State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam.

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Physiotherapist at Central Police Hospital, Dergaon.

Name of post : Physiotherapist

No. of posts : 1 (Only for unreserved category male candidate)

Scale of pay : Rs. 14,000-60,500 (Pay Band- 2) and Grade pay Rs. 8700/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules.

Educational Qualification: HSSLC or equivalent examination passed with Diploma/Degree in Physiotherapist Course from Govt. recognized institute.

Age: 18 to 40 years as on 01-01-2023 (i.e. candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2005 and on or after 01.01.1983).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website www.slprbassam.in

The online application will be received with effect from 17-02-2023 and the last date of receiving application will be 03-03-2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

